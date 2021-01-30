Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WTKWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

