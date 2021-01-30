Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $234.67 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $247.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

