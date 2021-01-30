Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $245.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.68. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

