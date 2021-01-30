Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $282.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.35.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

