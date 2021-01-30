Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $127,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

NYSE:TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.