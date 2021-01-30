Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $114,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 78,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

