Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases Shares of 1,478 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $116.26 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

