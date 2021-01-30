Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $63.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

