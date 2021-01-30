Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 498 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day moving average is $259.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.