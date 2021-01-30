Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 498 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.13 and its 200 day moving average is $259.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

