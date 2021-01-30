Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $9,113,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.37.

KLA stock opened at $280.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

