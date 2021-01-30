Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $250.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.24. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

