Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $666,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $258.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

