Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $193,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,091 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Target by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $181.17 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

