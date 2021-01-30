Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $104,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 295 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,276,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,059.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 159,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

NYSE:PANW opened at $350.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.