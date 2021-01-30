WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.63 and last traded at $37.64. 67,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 28,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter.

