WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

WETF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 837,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.