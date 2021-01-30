Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 20.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wipro by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 198,867 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.