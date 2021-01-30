Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Winland has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Winland Company Profile
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.