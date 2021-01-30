WINk One Day Volume Reaches $10.45 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015288 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

