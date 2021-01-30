Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.64.

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.05. 412,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

