William Blair Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

COF opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

