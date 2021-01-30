WhiteCoin Trading Down 1.4% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $146.81 million and $804,836.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018944 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003852 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

