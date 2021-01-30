Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the December 31st total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 571.3 days.

Whitbread stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

