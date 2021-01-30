Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the December 31st total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 571.3 days.
Whitbread stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.
About Whitbread
Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.