Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Sells $5,440,742.91 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc R. Bitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20.

WHR traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

