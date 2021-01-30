Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

