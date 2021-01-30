Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $31.19. 7,554,806 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 4,604,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

