Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,554,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

