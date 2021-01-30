Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

