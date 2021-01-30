Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.23.

WDC stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

