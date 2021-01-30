Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:SBI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.29. 5,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,780. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at $126,000.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

