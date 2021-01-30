WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.52. 5,001,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

