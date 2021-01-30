WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $39.11 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $111.33. 7,315,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

