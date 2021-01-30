WestEnd Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $7.47 on Friday, reaching $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.77 and its 200-day moving average is $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

