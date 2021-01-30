WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. The company had a trading volume of 40,591,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

