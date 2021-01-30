Westamerica Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

