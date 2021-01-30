Wells Fargo & Company Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

