Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.
Shares of WRI stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $31.12.
In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,783,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
