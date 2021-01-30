Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,783,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

