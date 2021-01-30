Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of WB opened at $45.58 on Friday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weibo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Weibo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Weibo by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

