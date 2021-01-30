Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. China Renaissance Securities dropped their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Weibo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WB traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

