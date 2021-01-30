Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

