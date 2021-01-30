Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) Stock Price Up 1%

Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 4,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IFLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.