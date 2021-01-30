Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.