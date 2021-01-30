Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 422,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.