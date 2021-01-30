WebDollar Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 97.2% higher against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $191.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000942 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00368209 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016036 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000216 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,221,895,128 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,946,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

