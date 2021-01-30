WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

WDFC opened at $304.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.06. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.