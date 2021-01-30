WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 25,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 9,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.