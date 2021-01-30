Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,286.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,061.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,505 shares in the company, valued at $156,629.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $194,820. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

