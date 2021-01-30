Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 900 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $42,326,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

