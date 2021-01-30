Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 1,701 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $194.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.