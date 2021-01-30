Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.73.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,959,062,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 600,248 shares of company stock valued at $192,184,106 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average of $331.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

